Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BGDV) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BGDV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,646 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 3,374 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,503 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:BGDV traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $28.20. 42,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,339. Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $734.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF (BGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in dividend-paying US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks long-term growth of dividend income, downside protection, and total return. BGDV was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Bahl & Gaynor.

