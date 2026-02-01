Cartesi 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.48 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Cartesi has a total market cap of $24.28 million and $3.48 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77,290.92 or 0.99614709 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 902,731,769 tokens. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

