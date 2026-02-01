Cartesi 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.48 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Cartesi has a total market cap of $24.28 million and $3.48 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77,290.92 or 0.99614709 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Cartesi Profile
Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 902,731,769 tokens. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cartesi
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars.
