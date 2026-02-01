Dacxi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $379.78 Thousand (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Dacxi has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $379.78 thousand worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dacxi token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dacxi has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77,290.92 or 0.99614709 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dacxi Profile

Dacxi’s launch date was July 30th, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Dacxi’s official message board is dacxi.medium.com. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dacxi’s official website is dacxichain.com. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dacxi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dacxi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dacxi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dacxi using one of the exchanges listed above.

