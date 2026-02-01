Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Short Interest Up 40.3% in January

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 86,896 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 61,928 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSI traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.02. 82,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.57. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $97.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warner Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 833.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 135,576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 60,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States semiconductors companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the manufacture of semiconductors.

