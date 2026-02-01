Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Grows By 39.2%

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 328,037 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 235,736 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,052,547 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,052,547 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 16.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 118,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 83,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Price Performance

Shares of UWM stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. 862,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $298.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

