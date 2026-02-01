SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Short Interest Up 38.8% in January

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,556,074 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 4,723,996 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,096,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,096,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XME. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XME traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.72. 6,682,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $135.68.

