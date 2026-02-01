Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,250 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 37,856 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by $4.35.
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers. The company is also developing hunTR, a human neoantigen TCR discovery engine; and Sleeping Beauty Gene Transfer Platform, a non-viral genetic engineering technology.
