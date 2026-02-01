Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Short Interest Up 39.6% in January

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,435 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 6,759 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYDR. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 3.7%
HYDR stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. 42,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.97.
Global X Hydrogen ETF Dividend Announcement
Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile
The Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Hydrogen index, a modified market-cap-weighted index that provides global exposure to companies positioned to benefit from hydrogen economy. HYDR was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Hydrogen ETF
- Stock market legend warns: “An Ominous Day Is Coming for the Markets…”
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- Become a 2x better options trader (in 2 days)
- NEW: Gold makes history
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.