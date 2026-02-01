Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (BATS:AAPW) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (BATS:AAPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.08. 15,028 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45.

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill Aapl Weeklypay Etf (AAPW) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the BATS exchange in the United States.

