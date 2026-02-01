Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in January

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 318,729 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 210,289 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,171.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 272 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,171.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEMTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Nemetschek from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.80.

Nemetschek SE is a Munich-based software developer specializing in solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries as well as the media and entertainment sectors. The company’s platforms encompass computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM), visualisation and project management, enabling stakeholders across planning, design, construction and operation to collaborate on complex building and infrastructure projects.

Founded in 1963 by Prof.

