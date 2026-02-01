SolvBTC Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (SOLVBTC)

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One SolvBTC token can currently be purchased for $78,075.59 or 0.99876605 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SolvBTC has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. SolvBTC has a market cap of $1.64 trillion and approximately $2.62 million worth of SolvBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About SolvBTC

SolvBTC’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. SolvBTC’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for SolvBTC is solv.finance. SolvBTC’s official Twitter account is @solvprotocol.

SolvBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SolvBTC (SolvBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SolvBTC has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 8,109.22108275 in circulation. The last known price of SolvBTC is 78,469.77874288 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,633,089.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solv.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolvBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolvBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolvBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

