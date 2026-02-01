GEODNET Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (GEOD)

GEODNET (GEOD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, GEODNET has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One GEODNET token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GEODNET has a market cap of $63.18 million and $565.91 thousand worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GEODNET alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,075.59 or 0.99876605 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GEODNET Profile

GEODNET was first traded on September 18th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 976,569,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,777,944 tokens. The official website for GEODNET is www.geodnet.com. The Reddit community for GEODNET is https://reddit.com/r/geodnet_/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet. The official message board for GEODNET is medium.com/geodnet.

GEODNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 976,569,568 with 438,777,945 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.14422006 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $529,690.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GEODNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GEODNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GEODNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GEODNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GEODNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.