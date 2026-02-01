Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,471 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $23,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Allianz SE grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

