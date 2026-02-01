Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.700-18.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 3.180-3.280 EPS.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
RCL opened at $324.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.06.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend
Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $316.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Royal Caribbean Cruises News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY?2026 and Q1?2026 EPS guidance above Street forecasts (FY guidance $17.70–$18.10; Q1 guidance $3.18–$3.28), signaling confidence in demand and pricing power. ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP REPORTS 2025 RESULTS, ISSUES 2026 GUIDANCE
- Positive Sentiment: Management cited record Wave booking season and strong onboard spend that helped produce robust 2026 revenue and profit outlooks — the primary catalyst behind recent trading strength. Royal Caribbean raises annual profit forecast on strong demand; shares jump
- Positive Sentiment: Early results from the new private destination, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, are reportedly high?margin and accelerating profitability expectations — a potential long?term revenue/profit enhancer. RCL Stock’s Beach Club Secret Changes Everything
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed meaningful year?over?year improvement (EPS $2.80) but revenue slightly missed consensus; the print met EPS estimates while guidance carried the positive headline. View Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Company is expanding its vacation portfolio (Discovery Class orders) and adding 10 river cruise ships via Celebrity River Cruises — growth investments that support future revenue diversification. Discovery Class announcement Celebrity River Cruises expansion
- Negative Sentiment: After the big rally on guidance, some intraday selling appears to be profit?taking; the recent surge may leave the stock vulnerable to short?term pullbacks. MarketWatch: stock surges
- Negative Sentiment: Balance?sheet/liquidity metrics remain stretched relative to cash runway (high debt-to-equity and low quick/current ratios), which increases sensitivity to higher interest rates or weaker demand. Zacks coverage
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.6% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel?agent channels.
Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- Stock market legend warns: “An Ominous Day Is Coming for the Markets…”
- Another reason you need to own gold… [running out]
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- NEW: Gold makes history
- Deutsche Bank Just Raised Their Gold Target to $6,000
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.