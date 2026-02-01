Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.700-18.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 3.180-3.280 EPS.

RCL opened at $324.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $316.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.95.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.6% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel?agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

