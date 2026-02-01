TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.76 and last traded at GBX 2.70. Approximately 3,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.69.

TMT Investments Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of £831,600.00, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.82.

About TMT Investments

Admitted to AIM in 2010, TMT Investments Plc manages a global investment portfolio of over 50 tech companies focused primarily on Big Data/Cloud, SaaS (software-as-a-service), Mobility, and FinTech, representing net assets of US$206 million at end December 2024. The Company’s objective is to generate an attractive rate of return for shareholders, predominantly through capital appreciation. It seeks to realize its investments through the sale or merger of a company; the sale of securities of a company by means of public or private offerings; or the disposal of public equity investments through the stock exchanges on which they are listed.

Since inception, TMT’s portfolio has generated US$113m worth of full and partial profitable exits, of which a number were landmark multi-million dollar exits, and a 14.3% IRR (internal rate of return).

TMT’s largest holdings include mobility company Bolt, fintech 3S Money and cloud storage company Backblaze (quoted on NASDAQ).

Substantial cash exits from the exit of Wrike ($23m in 2018), Pipedrive (US$44.4m in 2020) and Depositphotos (initial cash exit consideration of US$12.9m in 2021), together with other cash exits and the proceeds of the Company’s fund raise conducted in October 2021 (which raised US$19.3m before expenses), have been reinvested into earlier and mid-stage companies as part of planning the next generation of the portfolio’s potential winners.

