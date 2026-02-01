Short Interest in NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Expands By 40.8%

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,818,673 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 3,422,029 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 40,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

