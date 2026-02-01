Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.8840 and last traded at $68.8840. Approximately 2,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Price Performance

About Cargojet

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66.

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc is a Canadian-based air cargo carrier specializing in time-sensitive freight transportation. The company operates scheduled and on-demand cargo services throughout Canada and into international markets, providing next-flight-out and overnight delivery for a broad range of shippers. Cargojet’s fleet—anchored by Boeing 767-300ER freighters—is configured to handle standard palletized freight as well as specialized shipments such as temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals and high-value electronics.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Cargojet serves major Canadian gateways including Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, and extends its network into the United States, the Caribbean and select Latin American destinations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.