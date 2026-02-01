First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,148 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 17,064 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 78,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $218.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.75.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1502 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

