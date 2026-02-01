First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFVGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,148 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 17,064 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $218.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.75.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1502 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

