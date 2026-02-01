Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Royal Financial Stock Down 1.2%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.
Royal Financial Company Profile
Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
