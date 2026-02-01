Short Interest in VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK) Grows By 40.6%

VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 77,560 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 55,163 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,411 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,411 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Africa Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

VanEck Africa Index ETF Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AFK opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.73. VanEck Africa Index ETF has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

About VanEck Africa Index ETF

The VanEck Africa Index ETF (AFK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS GDP Africa index, a GDP and market-cap-weighted index of companies generating a majority of their revenues in Africa. AFK was launched on Jul 10, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

