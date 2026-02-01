TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Up 41.2% in January

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,493 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 13,095 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TH International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TH International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of TH International worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get TH International alerts:

TH International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THCH opened at $2.01 on Friday. TH International has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TH International ( NASDAQ:THCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.48 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TH International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on THCH

TH International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.