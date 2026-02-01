Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,019 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 619,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after buying an additional 64,636 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

More Varonis Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: Frank R. Cruz law firm says Varonis shareholders who lost money can seek lead?plaintiff status in a securities fraud suit alleging misstatements about the SaaS transition. Read More.

Frank R. Cruz law firm says Varonis shareholders who lost money can seek lead?plaintiff status in a securities fraud suit alleging misstatements about the SaaS transition. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman issued an investor alert highlighting a securities class action that accuses Varonis of misleading the market on its ability to convert on?prem customers to SaaS; the firm reminds investors of the March 9, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline. Read More.

Hagens Berman issued an investor alert highlighting a securities class action that accuses Varonis of misleading the market on its ability to convert on?prem customers to SaaS; the firm reminds investors of the March 9, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announces a class action filed against Varonis and certain officers seeking recovery for investors who bought shares during the alleged misstatement period (Feb 4–Oct 28, 2025). Read More.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announces a class action filed against Varonis and certain officers seeking recovery for investors who bought shares during the alleged misstatement period (Feb 4–Oct 28, 2025). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Kessler Topaz issued a shareholder reminder about the securities?fraud class action and the class period (Feb 4–Oct 28, 2025), encouraging claims before the deadline. Read More.

Kessler Topaz issued a shareholder reminder about the securities?fraud class action and the class period (Feb 4–Oct 28, 2025), encouraging claims before the deadline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky notifies shareholders of the class action and urges affected investors to inquire about joining the case—another sign of multiple firms pursuing similar claims. Read More.

Levi & Korsinsky notifies shareholders of the class action and urges affected investors to inquire about joining the case—another sign of multiple firms pursuing similar claims. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bragar Eagel & Squire reminds investors of the March 9 lead?plaintiff deadline and solicits contacts from those who experienced losses during the alleged class period. Read More.

Bragar Eagel & Squire reminds investors of the March 9 lead?plaintiff deadline and solicits contacts from those who experienced losses during the alleged class period. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and Pomerantz (separate notices) also alert investors about the class action and deadlines—reinforcing that many firms expect damages claims tied to the SaaS transition messaging. Read More. Read More.

Rosen Law Firm and Pomerantz (separate notices) also alert investors about the class action and deadlines—reinforcing that many firms expect damages claims tied to the SaaS transition messaging. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The Gross Law Firm and Faruqi & Faruqi issued investor notices investigating potential claims and encouraging affected shareholders to seek lead?plaintiff status—adding to legal cost and distraction risk. Read More. Read More.

The Gross Law Firm and Faruqi & Faruqi issued investor notices investigating potential claims and encouraging affected shareholders to seek lead?plaintiff status—adding to legal cost and distraction risk. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Robbins Geller and Bernstein Liebhard also announced opportunities for lead?plaintiff applications and investigations, signaling widespread plaintiff?firm interest that typically increases settlement leverage against companies. Read More. Read More.

Robbins Geller and Bernstein Liebhard also announced opportunities for lead?plaintiff applications and investigations, signaling widespread plaintiff?firm interest that typically increases settlement leverage against companies. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha commentary argues Varonis is being outpaced by larger rivals as cloud/SaaS trends benefit giants — a narrative that can weigh on sentiment beyond the litigation headlines. Read More.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 2.4%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Varonis Systems

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.