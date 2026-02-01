Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $982,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,176 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.