Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Quantum Portfolio Management LLC

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,067,707 shares of company stock valued at $103,627,383. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.60.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $338.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $342.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

