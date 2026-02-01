CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0273 on Top Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $75.70 million and $105.06 thousand worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 2,777,476,547 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

