Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 301,701 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the December 31st total of 150,415 shares. Currently, 33.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 993,687 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Boxlight Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.23 on Friday. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($11.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is a technology company specializing in interactive display solutions and collaborative learning systems. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a range of hardware and software products aimed at enhancing engagement in educational and corporate environments. Boxlight’s portfolio includes interactive flat-panel displays, digital whiteboards, ultra-short-throw projectors and touch-enabled accessories that facilitate hands-on instruction and group collaboration.

Complementing its hardware offerings, Boxlight provides proprietary software platforms such as ClassFlow, which enable cloud-based lesson delivery, real-time assessment and content management.

