Short Interest in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Increases By 102.9%

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 123,176 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the December 31st total of 60,695 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,484 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 452,484 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,441,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,189,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $174.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.76. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $181.31.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations. The modified market-cap portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.