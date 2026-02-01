Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on February 13th

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. This is a 7.7% increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Independent Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.
Independent Bank Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its primary subsidiary, Independent Bank, the company offers a full range of commercial and personal banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and corporate clients. The company’s offerings span traditional branch-based banking as well as digital and mobile platforms.
Independent Bank provides deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
