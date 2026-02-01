Uptick Partners LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Schwab Government Money Market ETF $SGVT

Uptick Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SGVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Schwab Government Money Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Uptick Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Uptick Partners LLC owned 0.87% of Schwab Government Money Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGVT. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Government Money Market ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Government Money Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Government Money Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Government Money Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Government Money Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000.

Schwab Government Money Market ETF Stock Performance

SGVT opened at $100.77 on Friday. Schwab Government Money Market ETF has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.50.

Schwab Government Money Market ETF Company Profile

SGVT is an actively managed government money market ETF that invests in U.S. Treasury bills, government agency securities, and fully collateralized repurchase agreements. It aims for current income consistent with capital preservation and maintains liquidity, with a NAV that fluctuates based on underlying market values.

