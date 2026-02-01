Lane Generational LLC Has $6.80 Million Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. $CLPT

Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro accounts for about 5.6% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lane Generational LLC owned about 1.10% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3,076.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 2,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $367.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.91. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $30.10.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 67.40% and a negative return on equity of 114.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Burnett sold 2,943 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $45,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 214,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,786.12. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of an MRI-guided therapy platform for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company’s flagship ClearPoint® SmartFrame™ system enables surgeons to perform accurate and efficient intracranial interventions by providing real-time magnetic resonance imaging feedback. This technology is designed to improve patient safety and outcomes in treatments ranging from deep brain stimulation electrode placement to laser ablation of epileptic foci and brain tumors.

The ClearPoint System integrates hardware, software and imaging capabilities to guide instruments through the brain with submillimeter precision.

