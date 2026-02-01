Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equitable were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the third quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Equitable by 64.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $46.43 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Equitable from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $203,261.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,593.75. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $323,543.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,845.95. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,462,206. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

