Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,627 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,983,000 after buying an additional 112,519 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 446,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,852,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, APS Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,325,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $114.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

