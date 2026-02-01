The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Short Interest Up 42.3% in January

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 232 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 163 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Monarch Cement Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MCEM opened at $239.00 on Friday. Monarch Cement has a 52-week low of $206.00 and a 52-week high of $259.80. The stock has a market cap of $874.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.53.

Get Monarch Cement alerts:

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.