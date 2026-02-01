PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Short Interest Up 42.7% in January

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,292 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 12,116 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of MFUS stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $219.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.
PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.
