Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2026

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,132 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 791 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHCUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and acquiring manufactured housing communities, single-family rental communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The trust is structured to provide investors with regular distributions derived from stable, rent-based cash flows and value-enhancing community operations.

Flagship Communities REIT’s portfolio consists of income-producing residential and leisure-oriented properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.