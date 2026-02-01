Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,132 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 791 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHCUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and acquiring manufactured housing communities, single-family rental communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The trust is structured to provide investors with regular distributions derived from stable, rent-based cash flows and value-enhancing community operations.

Flagship Communities REIT’s portfolio consists of income-producing residential and leisure-oriented properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.