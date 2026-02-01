Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.66 and last traded at $60.1990. 40,710,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 24,700,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

Trending Headlines about Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,349.26. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,119 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.