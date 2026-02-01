Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $374.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $414.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

