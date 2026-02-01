GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered GlobalFoundries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th.

GFS stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -468.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $48.56.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,962,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,172,000 after buying an additional 217,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,315,000 after acquiring an additional 350,743 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,338 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,274,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,510,000 after purchasing an additional 124,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,874,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

