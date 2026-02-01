UMB Bank n.a. Sells 10,107 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $146.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average of $139.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $150.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.