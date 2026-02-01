Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC Buys 122,931 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,931 shares during the period. VanEck BDC Income ETF makes up 8.9% of Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC owned 1.02% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 402.5% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

BIZD opened at $14.00 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

