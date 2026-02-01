Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,453,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,835 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,715,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,693,000 after buying an additional 152,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,886,000 after buying an additional 262,817 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,311,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after buying an additional 194,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.