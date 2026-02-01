New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.58 Million Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of FTAI Aviation worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 880.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.89 per share, with a total value of $670,037.06. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,037.06. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $272.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.44. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $81.45 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.54.
FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.
In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.
