Flaharty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 3.3% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $26,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,122,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

