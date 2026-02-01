The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.3% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Allstate by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. William Blair lowered shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,660. This trade represents a 16.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 48,400 shares of company stock worth $10,313,256 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $198.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.42. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 12.53%.The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.