Lee Financial Co Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 43,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,037.84 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,056.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $889.48. The firm has a market cap of $981.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,162.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

