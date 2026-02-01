Short Interest in Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVE) Declines By 23.9%

Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 872,880 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 1,147,555 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,074 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,074 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Above Food Ingredients Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ABVE opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Above Food Ingredients has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Above Food Ingredients by 56.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Above Food Ingredients by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Above Food Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Above Food Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Above Food Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Above Food Ingredients Company Profile

Above Food Ingredients Inc, a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods. The Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients segment engages in the provisioning of discrete genetics, origination, purchasing, grading, processing, and sale of regeneratively grown grain; and origination, purchase, and sale of bespoke ingredients products.

