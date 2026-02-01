Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.96 and last traded at $46.47. Approximately 112,300,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 147,083,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.65.

Intel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $232.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.80, a PEG ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Intel by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

