C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $118,976,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 589,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after acquiring an additional 82,609 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus — CHRW reported $1.23 EPS vs. $1.12 expected, signaling better-than-forecast profitability for the quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted price targets — Multiple firms (Evercore, Wells Fargo, Truist) raised targets and reiterated positive ratings, supporting upside expectations and market confidence.

Positive Sentiment: Operational improvements flagged — Management and analysts highlighted market-share gains and plans to expand "Lean AI" to drive double-digit productivity gains in 2026, which could help margins if freight demand remains soft.

Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcript published — Full Q4 presentation and call transcript are available for investors who want granular detail on segments and guidance.

Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading volume and investor attention — Volume spiked well above the average, reflecting high interest but also greater short-term volatility risk.

Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates and fell year‑over‑year — Q4 revenue was $3.91B vs. ~$3.97B expected and declined vs. prior year, reflecting weaker demand in parts of the network.

Negative Sentiment: Freight headwinds remain — Management cited the Europe Surface Transportation divestiture and continued lower pricing/volume in ocean and truckload services, which could cap near-term top-line growth.

CHRW opened at $194.95 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $200.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 1,230 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $215,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,437,400. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,138.88. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 98,770 shares of company stock worth $14,937,201 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

