TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TriSalus Life Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriSalus Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.43.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSI. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35,804.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive drug–device combination therapies for oncology applications. Leveraging proprietary electroporation and ultrasound platforms, the company aims to enhance the localized delivery and efficacy of established chemotherapeutic agents while reducing systemic toxicity. Its lead programs target hard-to-treat head and neck cancers, where improved tumor control and patient tolerability remain significant unmet needs.

The company’s pipeline comprises investigational product candidates in early and mid-stage clinical trials, including studies that combine its electrochemotherapy platform with radiation therapy and immuno-oncology agents.

