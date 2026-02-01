VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1222179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded VTEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.16.

The firm has a market cap of $575.82 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. VTEX had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in VTEX in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company’s API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

